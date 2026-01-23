The downward trend in counterfeit currency figures in Germany continued in the first half of the year. Police, retailers, and banks removed approximately 30,000 counterfeit euro banknotes from circulation, the Bundesbank announced on Friday.

The downward trend in counterfeit currency figures in Germany continued in the first half of the year. The number of counterfeit bills taken out of circulation fell by 18 percent compared with the same period last year. (File photo of counterfeit euro bills)

In the first half of 2025, there were 36,610 counterfeits, and in the second half of last year, there were 31,353. For the full year 2025, the number of counterfeit bills in Germany fell for the first time after three years of increases, some of which had been sharp.

"There is very little counterfeit money in Germany," concluded Bundesbank Executive Board member Lutz Lienenkämper. Based on the latest figures, there are seven counterfeit banknotes per 10,000 residents per year.

Increasing Number of Counterfeit 100-Euro Bills in Circulation

Yet criminals continue to succeed in passing counterfeit bills into circulation. In the first half of the year, this resulted in losses of 1.75 million euros. According to the Bundesbank, there has recently been an increase in the number of counterfeit 100-euro bills in circulation: 5,043 were discovered in the first half of the year, a 61 percent increase compared to the previous six months.

Because many stores don’t accept 100- and 200-euro bills at all—or at least scrutinize them closely before they end up in the register—counterfeiters rely primarily on 20- and 50-euro bills. This is because these bills change hands frequently, and experience shows that people don’t always examine them closely.

In the first half of the year, the 50-euro note was once again by far the most commonly counterfeited bill circulating in Germany, accounting for about 47 percent of all counterfeits. The 20-euro note accounts for a quarter of all counterfeits.

Flowers are often easily recognizable

According to experts, counterfeit bills are generally easy to spot because they feel very different from genuine bills. Furthermore, counterfeiters are unable to even come close to replicating the security features of euro banknotes, such as the transparent portrait window or the shimmering emerald number.

And some criminals take the easy way out by putting banknotes into circulation with markings such as “MovieMoney” or “Prop copy,” which are sold online as play money or movie props. According to the Bundesbank, other variants with markings such as “Facsimile” or “Geçersiz” are also appearing with increasing frequency.

ECB Develops New Euro Banknotes

To make it harder for counterfeiters to forge euro banknotes, the European Central Bank (ECB) is currently developing a new series of banknotes. These will also feature a different design from the current notes. Europeans can vote via an online survey through September 21. The ECB Governing Council plans to select a proposal by the end of 2026. It will still be some time before people actually hold the new euro banknotes in their hands.

Anyone who, despite taking every precaution, ends up with a counterfeit bill is out of luck: Counterfeit money is not replaced, and whoever accepts it is left to bear the loss. However, you should also not try to quickly pass the counterfeit bills off to someone else. Doing so is a criminal offense punishable by up to five years in prison or a fine. Counterfeit banknotes should be turned in to the police or a bank.

This also applies to counterfeit coins. According to the Bundesbank, nearly 64,900 counterfeit euro coins—mostly 2-euro coins—were detected in payment transactions in Germany during the first half of 2026. After falling to about 59,700 counterfeit coins in the second half of 2025, the number has now risen again by 8.6 percent.