Outgoing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was just receiving warm words of farewell in Paris when his likely successor in London reached the next milestone. With the support of 27 more lawmakers from the ruling Labor Party, virtually nothing stands in the way of Andy Burnham’s election as prime minister.

A total of 349 members of Parliament have now pledged their support for the 56-year-old, according to the PA news agency. Mathematically, this makes it impossible for any opposing candidate to secure the necessary votes. To run for the nomination, a candidate needs the support of 20 percent of Labour MPs, which currently amounts to 81.

Burnham still needs the support of three party-affiliated organizations and the labor unions—but that is considered a mere formality. “Andy Burnham will be the next prime minister,” the PA news agency reported that evening. Sky News reported that Burnham’s selection was mathematically guaranteed. The British media are using the term “coronation.”

Schedule Finalized

With no other candidates running, the former mayor of Greater Manchester is expected to take over as party leader this coming Friday—a position that has been vacant since Starmer’s resignation. King Charles III is then expected to task Burnham with forming a government on Monday.

Last week, when 322 of the 403 Labour MPs had already voted “yes” for Burnham, the 56-year-old expressed his gratitude for their support. This support, he wrote, came from all parts of the party and showed “that Britain needs a new political approach.”

The Labor politician, known as the “King of the North,” is seen as the ruling party’s best hope for emerging from the months-long crisis. Under intense pressure, Starmer announced his resignation in June. He will remain in office as prime minister only until a successor is named.

Farewell Remarks by Merz

At Monday’s meeting of the so-called “Coalition of the Willing” in Paris, Starmer was therefore effectively on a farewell tour. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU), French President Emmanuel Macron, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Starmer for his leadership role among Ukraine’s supporters. “We have worked closely and intensively together, but always in a spirit of great friendship,” said Merz.