Workers at an Australian mine discovered an unknown, burning object in a remote region. Initial investigations suggest that it once floated around in space.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you A mysterious object has been discovered in Western Australia that is believed to have come from outer space.

Made of carbon fiber, the wreckage could belong to a rocket or spacecraft.

The Australian Space Agency is now investigating its origin. Show more

A burning object, presumably from space, was discovered in the remote Pilbara region of Western Australia on Saturday, October 18. Miners found it around 30 kilometers east of the town of Newman and immediately alerted the police.

Initial investigations show: The object found is made of carbon fiber and is likely to be part of a rocket or spacecraft - such as a pressure vessel or tank. A connection to civilian aircraft has been ruled out.

The Australian Space Agency is currently investigating the origin of the unusual wreckage. It has already been secured and, according to the authorities, poses no threat to public safety.

