A serious bus accident has occurred in Weil am Rhein, near the border with Switzerland. One person died and several others were injured.

There has been a serious accident involving a public bus in Weil am Rhein, Germany. According to current information, a 34-year-old woman was killed and several people were injured, as reported by the Freiburg police headquarters.

According to the report, a public bus collided with several cars at 1.30 p.m. for reasons as yet unexplained and hit several people.

Numerous emergency services were still on the scene late on Saturday afternoon. The area around the main road, Müllheimer Strasse and Basler Strasse is cordoned off on a large scale. Two rescue helicopters and a drone were also deployed.

The cause of the accident is currently completely unclear. The "Badische Zeitung" newspaper first reported the accident. According to the report, the emergency services alerted spoke of a so-called MANV ("mass casualty incident").

Weil am Rhein is located directly on the Swiss border and is popular with shopping tourists. The town in southern Baden can also be reached by streetcar from Basel.