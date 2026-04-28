The head of the Eurogroup fears bigger oil and gas shortfalls than in previous crises, for example in the 1970s or after the start of the Ukraine war. (archive picture) Keystone

The conflict in the Middle East could have far greater consequences than previously assumed: The President of the Eurogroup warns of a historic energy crisis - with tangible consequences for Europe too.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the Eurogroup, the situation in the Middle East could trigger one of the biggest energy crises ever.

The situation around the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and gas, is particularly critical.

The consequences could go far beyond energy and have a lasting impact on the global economy. Show more

According to the President of the Eurogroup, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, the situation in the Middle East threatens the world with a historic emergency.

"If the Strait of Hormuz is not fully reopened quickly, this crisis has the potential to become the biggest energy crisis ever," said Pierrakakis in Athens. The shortfalls in oil and gas could be greater than in previous crises, for example in the 1970s or after the start of the war in Ukraine.

Consequences for the economy and consumers

The effects would extend far beyond the energy sector, Pierrakis said at an event on Monday evening. Important raw materials such as fertilizers or petrochemical products could also become scarce. Asia is particularly affected, but the consequences are already being felt in Europe too - above all through rising energy prices.

The EU is trying to take countermeasures, said Pierrakakis. Targeted and temporary aid for citizens and companies is planned. It is important that economic and monetary policy measures are well coordinated.

The current political situation is once again playing a much greater role in international economic and financial policy. "We are experiencing a very strong return of geopolitics," said Pierrakakis.

Globalization reassessed

His generation used to believe that globalization and new technologies would make geographical factors less important. "We were wrong," he said. Today, the global economy is shaped more by how power shifts between regions, how quickly technologies develop and what role new players play alongside states.