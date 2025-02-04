Like migratory birds, lady butterflies also fly south in winter. (archive picture) Keystone

The desire to travel is not in the genes of butterflies. Contrary to what was previously assumed, different travel strategies of lady butterflies depend on environmental conditions, as a new study shows.

Thistle butterflies travel around 10,000 kilometers each year from northern Europe to Africa and back again. "Each individual travels a section, and its offspring then continue the journey," explained evolutionary biologist Daria Shipilina in a statement from the Institute of Science and Technology Austria (Ista) on Tuesday. However, some butterflies remain in the Mediterranean region, while others cross the Sahara and overwinter south of it.

For the study published in the journal "Pnas Nexus", researchers collected such butterflies in Spain, Portugal, Malta and in Africa north and south of the Sahara, i.e. in Morocco, Benin and Senegal. They determined the origin of the individual butterflies using so-called "isotope geolocalization". "Isotopes are different forms of the same element with identical chemical properties but different atomic masses," Shipilina explained in a press release.

No differences in the genetic material

"The composition of the isotopes from the wings of an adult butterfly reflects the isotopic signature of the plants it ate as a caterpillar," said the researcher. This enabled them to determine where an individual butterfly hatched and how far it had traveled.

The researchers then sequenced the genetic material of the short and long-distance travelers and looked for differences. But there were none. "The travel patterns could also not be linked to factors such as sex, wing size or wing shape," they wrote.

The butterflies are therefore likely to choose their destinations based on the current environmental conditions. "In Sweden, for example, the rapid change in day length in the summer could prompt the butterflies to start a long journey south across the Sahara," the researchers say: "In contrast, the butterflies in southern France, where the days are longer, do not perceive such stimuli and therefore only fly short distances and remain in the Mediterranean region."