Three days after the serious funicular accident in Lisbon, a state commission of inquiry has presented an initial and preliminary report on the cause. A cable break was not the cause.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to an initial report by the state commission of inquiry, damage to the connection between the cable and the accident car caused the funicular accident in Lisbon.

It initially remained unclear why the brakes did not stop the vehicle.

16 people died in the accident on Wednesday. Show more

The serious funicular accident in the Portuguese capital Lisbon, in which 16 people died, was caused by damage to the connection between the cable and the accident car, according to initial findings by a commission of inquiry. The rope had become detached from the yellow car, reported the state news agency Lusa, citing the Office for the Prevention and Investigation of Air and Rail Accidents (GPIAAF) in the Portuguese capital. It initially remained unclear why the brakes failed to stop the vehicle.

One of Lisbon's most famous tourist attractions became a death trap within seconds on Wednesday evening: A carriage of the "Elevador da Gloria" funicular raced down a steep street without braking, derailed, overturned and crashed into a building.

One of the 16 fatalities was a Swiss national. The other fatalities include five Portuguese, three Britons, two South Koreans, two Canadians, a French woman, a US citizen and a Ukrainian. Around 20 people were injured, including at least eleven foreign nationals.