  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

First report Cable detached from deadly funicular in Lisbon

dpa

6.9.2025 - 22:03

First report: Cable detached from death train in Lisbon - Gallery
First report: Cable detached from death train in Lisbon - Gallery. According to the initial findings of the Portuguese Public Institute for the Prevention and Investigation of Air and Rail Accidents (GPIAAF), it is possible that the holding cable detached from the funicular's carriage, causing the accident.

According to the initial findings of the Portuguese Public Institute for the Prevention and Investigation of Air and Rail Accidents (GPIAAF), it is possible that the holding cable detached from the funicular's carriage, causing the accident.

Image: dpa

First report: Cable detached from death train in Lisbon - Gallery. In the worst accident of its kind involving funicular railroads in Lisbon, 16 people died and 21 were injured, some of them seriously.

In the worst accident of its kind involving funicular railroads in Lisbon, 16 people died and 21 were injured, some of them seriously.

Image: dpa

First report: Cable detached from death train in Lisbon - Gallery. Two Canadians were among the 16 people killed in the accident on the funicular, which is popular with tourists. A total of eleven foreigners lost their lives.

Two Canadians were among the 16 people killed in the accident on the funicular, which is popular with tourists. A total of eleven foreigners lost their lives.

Image: dpa

First report: Cable detached from death train in Lisbon - Gallery. Parents from Germany found their son, who the police already suspected was among the fatalities, seriously injured but alive in a hospital in Lisbon.

Parents from Germany found their son, who the police already suspected was among the fatalities, seriously injured but alive in a hospital in Lisbon.

Image: dpa

First report: Cable detached from death train in Lisbon - Gallery
First report: Cable detached from death train in Lisbon - Gallery. According to the initial findings of the Portuguese Public Institute for the Prevention and Investigation of Air and Rail Accidents (GPIAAF), it is possible that the holding cable detached from the funicular's carriage, causing the accident.

According to the initial findings of the Portuguese Public Institute for the Prevention and Investigation of Air and Rail Accidents (GPIAAF), it is possible that the holding cable detached from the funicular's carriage, causing the accident.

Image: dpa

First report: Cable detached from death train in Lisbon - Gallery. In the worst accident of its kind involving funicular railroads in Lisbon, 16 people died and 21 were injured, some of them seriously.

In the worst accident of its kind involving funicular railroads in Lisbon, 16 people died and 21 were injured, some of them seriously.

Image: dpa

First report: Cable detached from death train in Lisbon - Gallery. Two Canadians were among the 16 people killed in the accident on the funicular, which is popular with tourists. A total of eleven foreigners lost their lives.

Two Canadians were among the 16 people killed in the accident on the funicular, which is popular with tourists. A total of eleven foreigners lost their lives.

Image: dpa

First report: Cable detached from death train in Lisbon - Gallery. Parents from Germany found their son, who the police already suspected was among the fatalities, seriously injured but alive in a hospital in Lisbon.

Parents from Germany found their son, who the police already suspected was among the fatalities, seriously injured but alive in a hospital in Lisbon.

Image: dpa

Three days after the serious funicular accident in Lisbon, a state commission of inquiry has presented an initial and preliminary report on the cause. A cable break was not the cause.

DPA

06.09.2025, 22:03

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • According to an initial report by the state commission of inquiry, damage to the connection between the cable and the accident car caused the funicular accident in Lisbon.
  • It initially remained unclear why the brakes did not stop the vehicle.
  • 16 people died in the accident on Wednesday.
Show more

The serious funicular accident in the Portuguese capital Lisbon, in which 16 people died, was caused by damage to the connection between the cable and the accident car, according to initial findings by a commission of inquiry. The rope had become detached from the yellow car, reported the state news agency Lusa, citing the Office for the Prevention and Investigation of Air and Rail Accidents (GPIAAF) in the Portuguese capital. It initially remained unclear why the brakes failed to stop the vehicle.

One of Lisbon's most famous tourist attractions became a death trap within seconds on Wednesday evening: A carriage of the "Elevador da Gloria" funicular raced down a steep street without braking, derailed, overturned and crashed into a building.

One of the 16 fatalities was a Swiss national. The other fatalities include five Portuguese, three Britons, two South Koreans, two Canadians, a French woman, a US citizen and a Ukrainian. Around 20 people were injured, including at least eleven foreign nationals.

More on the topic

Horrific accident in Lisbon. At least 16 dead - a Swiss man among the victims +++ Funicular crashes

Horrific accident in LisbonAt least 16 dead - a Swiss man among the victims +++ Funicular crashes "with full force" into house wall

Funicular accident in Lisbon. Father is declared dead - but then he turns up alive

Funicular accident in LisbonFather is declared dead - but then he turns up alive

Tragedy in Lisbon. Videos show chaotic scenes after funicular accident

Tragedy in LisbonVideos show chaotic scenes after funicular accident