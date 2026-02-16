Train cancellations, delays and waiting times are to be expected in the Lausanne region. Image: Screenshot SBB

Following a cable fire, rail services between Lausanne and Prilly-Malley have been disrupted since 8.45 p.m. on Sunday evening. According to SBB, the disruption will last until at least 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Rail traffic between Lausanne and Prilly-Malley has been interrupted since Sunday evening at 8.45 pm. The reason is a cable fire at Lausanne station. According to the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB), the disruption will last at least until 4.00 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to current investigations, around 40 cables have been damaged. The damage is considerable, SBB announced. Numerous employees are working flat out to repair the damage.

According to initial findings, a pyrotechnic object was thrown from a fan train. The exact cause is still being investigated. Lausanne had played the Lake Geneva Super League derby between Lausanne-Sport and Servette FC (3:3) late on Sunday afternoon.

Detour also for travelers from and to German-speaking Switzerland

Replacement buses will be running between Lausanne and Renens VD. Waiting times are to be expected. SBB recommends rescheduling non-essential journeys between Lausanne and Renens.

There are also detour for travelers to and from German-speaking Switzerland: Connections between Genève-Aéroport, Genève or Morges and Bern and Basel SBB run via Biel/Bienne. Travelers to Olten, Aarau, Zürich HB, Lucerne, Zofingen and Sursee will also be diverted via Biel/Bienne.

Connections between Zurich HB, St. Gallen or Olten and Lausanne will be via Berne. Travelers between Biel/Bienne and Lausanne will also travel via Berne.

For journeys between Genève-Aéroport, Genève or Morges and Fribourg/Freiburg, a detour via Yverdon-les-Bains applies. Travelers between Neuchâtel and Lausanne will be routed via Fribourg/Freiburg.

Due to the challenging situation, the teams at Lausanne and Renens stations will be reinforced by civil defense, according to SBB. "We thank you for your support and for your goodwill towards our employees," said the SBB live ticker.