Calida, a manufacturer of underwear and lingerie, once again saw its revenue decline in the first half of 2026 and, contrary to analysts’ expectations, even slipped into the red. Its troubled subsidiary, Cosabella, is now being sold.

The market environment was challenging for Calida in the first half of 2026. (File photo)

Overall, revenue fell by 7.9 percent to 93.7 million Swiss francs, the long-established company announced on Friday. On a currency-adjusted basis, the change was 5.9 percent; excluding Cosabella, revenue would have declined by only 4.2 percent.

Adjusted operating income remained in the red at minus 0.3 million Swiss francs, compared with a loss of 1.8 million Swiss francs in the previous year. Calida also slipped into the red with a loss of 0.6 million, following a profit of 0.9 million the previous year.

The company explains that the market environment remained challenging in the first half of the year and was characterized by subdued consumer sentiment. However, the measures taken have increased efficiency and strengthened the competitiveness of the core brands Calida and Aubade.

The company is halting its previously planned share buyback, which was to amount to 2 percent of its share capital. Instead, following a strategic review, the company is divesting itself of its troubled subsidiary Cosabella. The buyer is the New York-based Crown Brands Group. The transaction includes the brand and other intellectual property rights as well as inventory. The parties have agreed not to disclose the price.

All brands are experiencing a decline

Sales for the two core brands, Calida and Aubade, continued to decline. Calida generated sales of 62.7 million Swiss francs (-5.0 percent), while Aubade posted sales of 26.7 million (-7.8 percent). However, the company stated that it had systematically expanded its market positions in the premium segment during the first six months.

Sales at the U.S. brand Cosabella plummeted dramatically. They dropped by a whopping 36.6 percent to 4.3 million Swiss francs.

Overall, Calida fell short of the expectations of analysts surveyed in advance by the AWP news agency across the board.

As for the outlook, the company has yet to provide a specific revenue forecast. However, it reaffirmed its annual target of an EBIT margin of over 6 percent for the group. For its core brands, Calida and Aubade, the company continues to expect a further increase in their contribution to operating profit.

It was reported that subdued consumer sentiment in the core markets is expected to persist. In addition, further structural changes in the distribution landscape are anticipated.