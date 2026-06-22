On Monday, the Basel-Landschaft public prosecutor’s office requested a suspended fine of 3,200 francs for a former head of the immigration department before the criminal court in Muttenz. The prosecutor only partially maintained the charges.

A department head accused of abuse of office refuses to testify before the criminal court in Muttenz, Basel-Landschaft. (File photo)

Specifically, the prosecutor sought acquittals on two counts in the indictment—the allegation of racial discrimination and the allegation of having urged people to forgo premium subsidies.

In her closing argument, the prosecutor maintained her request for convictions on three counts: the charges of abuse of office in two cases and breach of official secrecy.

The accused former department head made no statements in court regarding the allegations.

The 49-year-old former immigration official is alleged to have repeatedly abused her official authority between 2020 and 2024. She is accused of harassing foreign nationals with fabricated and unlawful sanctions.