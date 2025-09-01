Two people were medically examined for mild smoke inhalation, according to the Ticino cantonal police.
According to initial findings, the fire first broke out in a caravan shortly before 10.30 p.m., the Ticino cantonal police wrote in a statement after midnight. Within a very short time, the fire had spread to a second caravan.
According to the police, the people on the campsite were evacuated as a precaution. The fire department extinguished the fire before it spread to other vehicles or buildings. Work to secure the site is still ongoing. The cause of the fire is being investigated.