The Ticino cantonal police are investigating how the fire at the campsite started. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

Around a hundred people were temporarily evacuated from the campsite in Avegno TI on Monday evening due to a fire involving two caravans.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Two people were medically examined for mild smoke inhalation, according to the Ticino cantonal police.

According to initial findings, the fire first broke out in a caravan shortly before 10.30 p.m., the Ticino cantonal police wrote in a statement after midnight. Within a very short time, the fire had spread to a second caravan.

According to the police, the people on the campsite were evacuated as a precaution. The fire department extinguished the fire before it spread to other vehicles or buildings. Work to secure the site is still ongoing. The cause of the fire is being investigated.