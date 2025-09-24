"Fat Bear" elections: "Chunk" and "Grazer" in the running - Gallery Will he win the race? Brown bear 32, named Chunk, weighs over 500 kilograms and has a striking scar on his snout. Image: T. Carmack/Katmai-Nationalpark/dpa The massive winner of 2023 and 2024, brown bear Grazer (number 128), is in the running again. Image: Christine Loberg/Katmai-Nationalpark/dpa "Fat Bear" elections: "Chunk" and "Grazer" in the running - Gallery Will he win the race? Brown bear 32, named Chunk, weighs over 500 kilograms and has a striking scar on his snout. Image: T. Carmack/Katmai-Nationalpark/dpa The massive winner of 2023 and 2024, brown bear Grazer (number 128), is in the running again. Image: Christine Loberg/Katmai-Nationalpark/dpa

The "Fat Bear" election in Alaska is not just about weight. Will brown bear Grazer once again prevail against her massive competitors? And why does the competition even exist?

The Katmai National Park in Alaska is organizing the "Fat Bear" elections for the eleventh time.

Bears are presented daily for voting on the online platform "Explore.org". Over a million people voted last year.

The female brown bear Grazer could defend her title again.

The almost 500-kilogram male bear Chunk ("Klotz") in particular is a strong contender. Show more

The contenders for this year's "Fat Bear" elections have been announced: seven females and five male brown bears will be competing in the competition in Katmai National Park (US state of Alaska). The massive winner of 2023 and 2024, Grazer (number 128), is back again. Can the 20-year-old brown bear defend her title as the fattest furry animal?

Over one million vote

The park in southwest Alaska is organizing "Fat Bear Week" for the eleventh time. Bears are presented daily for voting on the online platform "Explore.org".

After six rounds, only two of the original twelve contenders will face each other in the final. The winner will be crowned on "Fat Bear" Tuesday (September 30). According to the park, over one million votes were received from hundreds of countries last year.

Fat males in the running

One of Grazer's male competitors is number 32, called Chunk, with a body weight of over 500 kilograms and a striking scar on his snout. This summer, he also suffered a broken jaw. However, the possible injury from a fight has not stopped him from eating salmon, the rangers of the national park announced during the online presentation of the candidates.

In the running for the first time is bear number 99, a ravenous nine-year-old whose fur is the color of milk chocolate. Veteran number 856, who is over 20 years old, has also put on a lot of weight this summer despite his advanced age.

A bear like a "cruise ship"

Bear number 910 owes her nickname "cruise ship" to her enormous corpulence.

The youngest candidate, a chubby daughter of Grazer, also weighs more than 90 kilos at just one and a half years old, according to ranger estimates.

Watching them eat via webcams

Bear fans can watch the animals catching salmon on several webcams. It's not just the estimated pounds that make the difference. Other characteristics, such as temperament and fishing skills, also play a role.

Before-and-after photos show how the furry animals, lean after hibernation, put on weight over the summer. With these fat reserves, they can then survive the months of hibernation without eating.

With this curious competition, Katmai Park aims to provide information about the ecosystem and habitat of the more than 2,000 brown bears in the region and draw attention to the dangers to the animals, such as climate change.