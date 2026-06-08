A court wants to release the son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit from custody so that he can be with his seriously ill mother. The judges in Oslo thus granted an application by Marius Borg Høiby on Monday evening. However, the public prosecutor's office immediately lodged an appeal against the decision with suspensive effect. Høiby must therefore remain in custody until a higher court has reviewed the case.

The police had previously argued against his release. The court took a different view: "Continued detention would be very stressful not only for Høiby, but also for his mother in the already difficult situation in which they find themselves," the newspaper "Verdens Gang" quoted the court as saying.

The verdict in the rape trial against the 29-year-old will be announced in a week's time. The prosecution had demanded seven years and seven months in prison, while the defense had asked for an acquittal of the most serious charges - four counts of rape.

"Sitting in there while mom is so sick is unbearable," said Høiby at the court hearing in Oslo, according to the newspaper "Verdens Gang". It was very hard for him not to be able to support his mother in her situation. In court, the Norwegian affirmed that he would "never do anything to make the situation worse. That is unthinkable for me."

Høiby: Every visit from mom in prison could be the last

According to media reports, Høiby had previously been allowed to leave prison for a few hours on Monday to attend an information meeting on the crown princess's state of health. According to the Norwegian court, her health had once again deteriorated drastically in recent times.

Due to her "life-threatening chronic lung disease", Mette-Marit has now been placed on a waiting list for a transplant, it was reported on Friday. The royal family had already announced in December that the crown princess needed a new lung. She suffers from the incurable disease pulmonary fibrosis. She now uses an oxygen device in her everyday life.

The information meeting took place at the crown prince's family home, Skaugum Castle, Høiby said in court according to "Verdens Gang": "Seeing mom at home was a completely different experience than seeing her in prison in Oslo. That was a completely different mom, that was incredibly good to see." On Sunday, Mette-Marit had visited her eldest son in prison together with her husband Haakon. "Every Sunday we see each other can be the last time we see each other," Høiby reportedly said.

Høiby's earlier application to the court was rejected

Høiby had already applied for release from custody with an electronic ankle monitor in May - without success. At that time, the case went all the way to the highest Norwegian court. The defense lawyers had justified the new application with Mette-Marit's changed state of health.

The crown princess's son has been in custody since the beginning of February. He had repeatedly violated a ban on contact with an ex-girlfriend, who had also testified against him as an alleged victim in the trial. Høiby denies that there is any risk of recidivism.

His ex-girlfriend does not seem to think so: Several people close to Høiby have recently tried to persuade her client to have the no-contact order lifted, the ex-girlfriend's lawyer, Mette Yvonne Larsen, told the newspaper "Aftenposten". "She has said that she wants to maintain the no-contact order," Larsen told the newspaper.