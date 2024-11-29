ICE trains have been running on the rails in Germany for 25 years now, and the ICE 5 is due to be launched in 2032. IMAGO/Arnulf Hettrich (Symbolbild)

The new generation of the ICE is in the starting blocks. However, Deutsche Bahn has rejected all bids for the new high-speed train - meaning the tender has failed.

The ICE 5 is set to renew the high-speed fleet on German rails from 2032. However, it is unclear whether the date for the "ICE of the future" will be met. This is because Deutsche Bahn has rejected all bids received. The tender has therefore been stopped for the time being.

This was reported by the industry format "Eisenbahn in Ö, D, CH". According to the report, no offer that met the requirements of the tender had been received within the specified deadline.

Siemens Mobility and Alstom had previously worked together with Deutsche Bahn on the development of the new super train.

The latest addition to the fleet: the ICE 3neo. Kai Kitschenberg/FUNKE Foto Services

"Ambitious, but achievable requirements"

There had already been various media reports that Deutsche Bahn's requirements would be difficult to meet. DB itself speaks of "ambitious but achievable requirements".

The trains should be able to travel at least 300 kilometers per hour, be a maximum of 400 meters long and offer space for 940 passengers. In addition, a new interior concept and, last but not least, level boarding are to be used. The trains will also set new "benchmarks" in terms of energy efficiency and reliability.

Sounds feasible at first - after all, there are already ICE trains on German tracks that largely meet the required standards. However, as reported by " Der Spiegel ", delivery dates could be one of the hurdles. Manufacturers are also having problems with the financing conditions and the contract terms of Deutsche Bahn.

However, Deutsche Bahn is optimistic. "We started the tendering process at an early stage," says a Deutsche Bahn spokesperson. There is now sufficient time for further planning steps.