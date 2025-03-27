South Korea has been battling devastating forest fires for days. In Andong, authorities are taking drastic measures to save the Bongjeongsa Temple - an important cultural heritage site - from the flames.
- South Korea is experiencing the worst forest fires in its history - thousands of people have had to flee and dozens have died.
- The historic Bongjeongsa Temple is also under threat - workers are trying to save the complex from the flames with protective measures.
- Even centuries-old trees are being felled to prevent the fire from spreading.
