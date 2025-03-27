  1. Residential Customers
Forest fires in South Korea Can these temples still be saved?

Fabienne Berner

27.3.2025

South Korea has been battling devastating forest fires for days. In Andong, authorities are taking drastic measures to save the Bongjeongsa Temple - an important cultural heritage site - from the flames.

27.03.2025, 17:27

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • South Korea is experiencing the worst forest fires in its history - thousands of people have had to flee and dozens have died.
  • The historic Bongjeongsa Temple is also under threat - workers are trying to save the complex from the flames with protective measures.
  • Even centuries-old trees are being felled to prevent the fire from spreading.
