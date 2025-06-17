Even if it looks like paper: Baking paper like this should not be recycled. Picture IMAGO/Martin Bäuml Fotodesign

According to SRF, the packaging of Migros baking paper now displays a recycling symbol. But is it really recyclable?

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to SRF, the Migros baking paper packaging incorrectly shows a recycling symbol for paper/cardboard.

Migros admits its mistake.

Used baking paper sheets are not recyclable due to the silicone layer and food residues and belong in normal waste. Show more

Symbols for cardboard and paper collection can be seen on the packaging of Migros baking paper, according to the SRF consumer magazine "Espresso".

But can used baking paper really be recycled?

When asked by SRF, Migros admitted that the symbol was incorrectly displayed on the packaging.

Silicone layer covers baking paper

Baking paper is coated with a layer of silicone that makes it difficult to recycle. In addition, used sheets are often soiled with grease and food residue, which makes them unsuitable for paper collection.

Baking paper should therefore be disposed of in the waste. According to SRF, Migros is planning to change the packaging accordingly to avoid confusion.

However, Viviane Pfister, Co-Managing Director of Swiss Recycle, told SRF that adhesive tape, label wrappers and the like do not necessarily have to be removed from cardboard and paper. Such plastic parts can be easily sorted out during recycling.

More from the department