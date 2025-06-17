When asked by SRF, Migros admitted that the symbol was incorrectly displayed on the packaging.
Silicone layer covers baking paper
Baking paper is coated with a layer of silicone that makes it difficult to recycle. In addition, used sheets are often soiled with grease and food residue, which makes them unsuitable for paper collection.
Baking paper should therefore be disposed of in the waste. According to SRF, Migros is planning to change the packaging accordingly to avoid confusion.
However, Viviane Pfister, Co-Managing Director of Swiss Recycle, told SRF that adhesive tape, label wrappers and the like do not necessarily have to be removed from cardboard and paper. Such plastic parts can be easily sorted out during recycling.