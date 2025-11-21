A grizzly has attacked a school class in Canada. Brontë Wittpenn/San Francisco Chronicle via AP/dpa

When a grizzly suddenly appears, children in British Columbia run for their lives. Classmates and teachers are reportedly injured. The local community warns of further possible attacks.

A grizzly bear has attacked a primary school class in the Canadian province of British Columbia.

According to media reports, several people were seriously injured, two of whom are in a critical condition.

Residents in the region have been asked to stay away from the forest and river area within a radius of several kilometers. Show more

According to media reports, a grizzly bear attacked a primary school class in the Canadian west coast province of British Columbia. There are several seriously injured, two of whom are in a critical condition, reported the Canadian Press, citing rescue workers in the community of Bella Coola, around 700 kilometers northwest of Vancouver. The ages of the victims were not specified - according to reports, children were also among them.

The region's conservation authority confirmed a grizzly attack on Thursday afternoon (local time) and called on residents in the area to stay away from the forest and river area within a radius of several kilometers. According to rescuers, the incident occurred on a hiking trail near a highway.

"He was running for his life"

Her ten-year-old son was walking with classmates and teachers when the bear attacked the group, a mother told the Canadian Press. The animal had come so close to him that he had felt the fur. "He ran for his life," said the mother. The bear had chased her child, but then attacked someone else. The entire school was in shock after the incident.

The local government of the Nuxalk Nation in Bella Coola called on the population to stay indoors if possible and to travel necessary distances by car. The aggressive bear is still roaming freely in the area. "Don't go looking for him," the indigenous community warned urgently. The school of those affected also announced that it would remain closed on Friday due to the incident.