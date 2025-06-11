Smoke from Canadian forest fires is clouding the Swiss sky these days. (archive picture) Keystone

The smoke from Canada is causing bad air in Switzerland. Some measuring stations recorded values on Wednesday that are considered unhealthy. The legal limits were exceeded in many places.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Umwelt zentralschweiz, an association of the cantonal environmental agencies of Lucerne, Zug, Uri, Schwyz, Obwalden and Nidwalden, announced on Wednesday that the air quality was "severely impaired". Air measurements in central Switzerland show a level of pollution that exceeds the legal daily average limit of 50 micrograms per cubic meter. This limit may be exceeded a maximum of three times a year.

According to the Swiss environmental company IQAir, particulate matter pollution is particularly high. The concentration of so-called PM2.5 particles, i.e. particulate matter with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres, at the Bern-Bollwerk measuring station on Wednesday afternoon was more than ten times the World Health Organization's (WHO) annual guideline value.

The concentration at numerous other measuring stations throughout Switzerland was also more than five times the annual guideline value - for example in Basel-Binnigen and Payerne FR. These fine dust particles are a health risk primarily due to their small size. The fine particles can penetrate deep into the respiratory tract and even into the blood.

Overall, the environmental company classified the air quality as "unhealthy" or "unhealthy for sensitive groups" in some places and as "moderate" across Switzerland. Sensitive groups include children, the elderly, pregnant women and people with heart and lung diseases.

The cantons of Central Switzerland have advised people to avoid outdoor activities and keep windows closed if they feel unwell. For healthy people, outdoor (sporting) activities are still safe.