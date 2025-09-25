Global study: Four out of ten cancer deaths preventable - Gallery An employee of the German Cancer Research Center processes a sample under a microscope in a laboratory. Image: dpa There is a special examination for women to detect cancer at an early stage: mammography. (archive picture) Image: dpa A teenager receives the vaccine to protect against cervical cancer. (archive picture) Image: dpa A doctor examines a patient's skin in the surgery. (archive picture) Image: dpa In many countries, tobacco consumption is the biggest cancer risk factor that can be prevented. (archive image) Image: dpa After the initial suspicion of prostate cancer, imaging procedures are also used in the course of a diagnosis. (archive image) Image: dpa Global study: Four out of ten cancer deaths preventable - Gallery An employee of the German Cancer Research Center processes a sample under a microscope in a laboratory. Image: dpa There is a special examination for women to detect cancer at an early stage: mammography. (archive picture) Image: dpa A teenager receives the vaccine to protect against cervical cancer. (archive picture) Image: dpa A doctor examines a patient's skin in the surgery. (archive picture) Image: dpa In many countries, tobacco consumption is the biggest cancer risk factor that can be prevented. (archive image) Image: dpa After the initial suspicion of prostate cancer, imaging procedures are also used in the course of a diagnosis. (archive image) Image: dpa

The number of new cancer cases is set to rise sharply due to the ageing population. But there is also positive data.

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to "The Lancet", the number of new cases of cancer worldwide will rise from 18.5 to 30.5 million by 2050.

The main reason for this is the ageing population, although in relative terms the incidence is falling slightly.

Almost 42 percent of cancer deaths are attributable to modifiable risk factors such as smoking or HPV. Show more

According to a major report, the number of new cases of cancer worldwide will rise sharply by the middle of the century. It will rise from 18.5 million cases in 2023 to 30.5 million in 2050, writes a team in the specialist journal "The Lancet". However, this is mainly due to the ageing of societies, as older people are more susceptible to cancer. If a standardized age structure is applied, the relative incidence will fall by 5.7 percent between 2024 and 2050.

Almost 42 percent of the 10.4 million cancer deaths in 2023 are due to factors that can potentially be changed, reports the international research group led by Lisa Force from the University of Washington in Seattle (US state of Washington). The researchers used the framework of the "Global Burden of Disease" project to make estimates for the period 1990 to 2023. They also drew up a forecast for the further development from 2024 to 2050.

The number of new cases has risen in poor countries in particular

The development has so far been very different around the world: between 1990 and 2023, the age-standardized number of new cancer cases fell by 3.4 percent in high-income countries and by 8.8 percent in upper middle-income countries. In contrast, the number of cases increased by 28.6 percent in lower middle-income countries and 23.6 percent in low-income countries.

"Cancer continues to contribute significantly to the global burden of disease and our study shows that it is expected to increase substantially in the coming decades, with disproportionate growth in resource-limited countries," Force said.

The biggest risk factor that can be modified in most countries is tobacco use, which was attributed to 21.4 percent of cancer deaths. In low-income countries, unprotected sex poses the greatest risk, mainly because it can transmit human papillomavirus (HPV), which causes cervical cancer.

In Germany, the Standing Committee on Vaccination (Stiko) recommends the HPV vaccination for girls and boys aged 9 to 14. According to a study recently published in the specialist journal "Eurosurveillance", vaccination against HPV is very effective.

Mortality rate down in Germany

In Germany, the following five types of cancer are the most common causes of death across all genders: lung cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, pancreatic cancer and prostate cancer. According to the study, the age-standardized number of new cancer cases per year rose by 3.3 percent between 1990 and 2023, from an incidence of 317.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants to 328 cases. However, the mortality rate has fallen by 24.9 percent during this time. This decline reflects the improved prevention and treatment options in Germany.

In a commentary, also in "The Lancet", Qingwei Luo and David Smith from the University of Sydney cite the study's comprehensive global approach and systematic analysis as its greatest strength. They see the lack of data quality and availability in many countries as a weakness.

"Four out of ten cancer deaths are due to established risk factors, such as tobacco use, poor diet and high blood sugar, so there are huge opportunities for countries to target these risk factors, prevent cancer and save lives," says co-author Theo Vos, Emeritus Professor at the University of Washington.