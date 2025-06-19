When patient and surgeon are 11,000 kilometers apart: For the first time, an operation in Africa has been performed from afar. Symbolbild: Frank Molter/dpa

For the first time, a cancer patient in Africa has been successfully operated on remotely with robotic assistance. The surgeon was 11,000 kilometers away in the USA.

SDA

11,000 kilometers separated the cancer patient from the doctor who performed the operation.

The operation at the CHDC hospital in Angola's capital Luanda "went well", said the head of the clinic, Carlos Alberto Masseca. Show more

It sounds incredible: 11,000 kilometers separated a cancer patient during his operation from the doctor who performed the procedure. For the first time, a person in Africa has been successfully operated on with the help of robots - by a surgeon thousands of kilometers away in the USA.

The operation at the CHDC hospital in Angola's capital Luanda "went well", said the head of the clinic, Carlos Alberto Masseca. The 67-year-old Fernando da Silva underwent prostate surgery there last Saturday. He was able to leave the hospital three days after the operation.

The surgeon performing the operation was Vipul Patel from the Global Robotics Institute at Adventhealth Celebration Hospital in the US state of Florida. "The procedure took place almost 11,000 kilometers away," the clinic announced. It was the world's first remote treatment over such a great distance.

A "major step forward"

According to the hospital in Luanda, it was "the first remote-controlled operation in Angola and on the African continent". A team of surgeons, anesthetists, nurses, engineers and a member of Patel's team were present in the operating room.

Prostate cancer is the most common fatal cancer in men in countries south of the Sahara. Many African countries have limited opportunities for early detection and specialized surgery. The operation is a "major advance - not only technologically, but also for global health equity", said Patel.