US mountaineer Alexander Pancoe, who was suffering from cancer, has died while climbing Makalu, the fifth highest mountain in the world. The 39-year-old was "not feeling well" and had descended to a camp to acclimatize.

Despite suffering from bone marrow cancer, US mountaineer Alexander Pancoe wanted to climb the 8485-metre-high Makalu.

He wanted to climb Makalu to raise funds for the blood cancer program of a children's hospital in Chicago.

The 39-year-old, who had survived a brain tumor years ago, was reportedly an experienced mountaineer.

As the managing director of the mountain tour organizer Himalayan Guides Nepal, Iswari Paudel, told the AFP news agency on Monday, Pancoe finally died on the mountain on Sunday evening.

The 39-year-old, who had survived a brain tumor years ago, was reportedly an experienced mountaineer. He had successfully taken part in the Explorers Grand Slam. This involves climbing the highest points on all seven continents. Participants also have to ski to the North Pole and the South Pole.

Fundraising for a children's hospital

Recently, Pancoe has been battling chronic bone marrow cancer. He wanted to climb the 8485-metre-high Makalu to raise funds for the blood cancer program of a children's hospital in Chicago. "It will be a big challenge for me," the 39-year-old wrote on his website in advance. "Climbing at this altitude is already pretty tough without a chronic illness, but I'm looking forward to taking on the challenge," he explained.

Nepal is home to eight of the ten highest mountains in the world, including Mount Everest. Last month, an Australian died while descending the Himalayan mountain Ama Dablam in Nepal.

