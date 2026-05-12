Construction work on the demolition of the Tamoil refinery in Collombey-Muraz in July 2024. Keystone/Maxime Schmid

Remediation over two generations and billions in costs: around 100 former industrial sites and landfills in Valais are contaminated with legacy pollutants, in particular so-called perpetual chemicals.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The authorities in Valais are expecting clean-up costs of around one billion Swiss francs for contaminated former industrial sites and landfills.

The current challenges focus in particular on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), so-called perpetual chemicals.

The most contaminated sites include the former refinery in Collombey-Muraz, chemical sites in Evionnaz, Monthey and Visp and the training center in Grône.

According to the cantonal government, financing is generally based on the polluter-pays principle, with companies or their legal successors bearing the costs. Show more

In the canton of Valais, the authorities have not identified any new major environmental pollution since 2022. However, around 100 former industrial sites and landfills are still contaminated with pollutants. The authorities expect the clean-up to cost billions.

According to the Valais Department of the Environment (DUW), 728 of the 1386 sites recorded in the cantonal register have been investigated to date. 190 of these have been remediated.

According to the DUW, around 580 sites still need to be examined more closely in the case of construction projects. Around 100 sites still require remediation measures, as was reported at a media conference in Sion on Tuesday.

According to the cantonal government, the current challenges focus in particular on perfluoroalkyl substances and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). These synthetic industrial chemicals are considered to be particularly persistent and difficult to degrade pollutants. They have been detected at several large sites, including former industrial and military facilities.

The most contaminated sites include the former refinery in Collombey-Muraz, chemical sites in Evionnaz, Monthey and Visp and the training center in Grône. A total of around 190 other sites in the canton could also be affected.

Financing according to the polluter pays principle

The remediation costs are estimated at around one billion francs by 2045. They mainly concern former industrial sites, landfills and shooting ranges.

Funding will be based on the polluter-pays principle, with companies or their legal successors bearing the costs. The public sector and municipalities step in if those responsible can no longer be held liable.

The situation is particularly complex at the site of the former Tamoil refinery in Collombey-Muraz, where talks are currently underway between the municipality, canton and company.

Several major remediation projects have also already been implemented or are underway. In Visp, for example, around 450 kilograms of PFAS were removed from a former training ground. In total, around 900,000 tons of contaminated material have been excavated since the 2000s.

Two generations

Other contaminated sites, such as those containing mercury in Upper Valais or at the Gamsenried landfill, require long-term remediation. According to the authorities, this is likely to take one to two generations.

Work is already underway or in preparation at several sites, but is sometimes delayed due to complex planning and implementation issues.