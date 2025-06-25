The canton of Zurich auctioned off the license plate "ZH 25". The background is the Women's European Football Championship. The picture shows Security Director Mario Fehr in front of the Letzigrund. Kanton Zürich/PD

The license plate "ZH 25" was auctioned off on Wednesday evening for 126,000 francs. Zurich cantonal councillor Mario Fehr described it as a symbol of a summer that puts women's football at the center of attention.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The car number "ZH 25" was auctioned for 126,000 francs, but fell well short of the record price of "ZH 24".

This was the lowest Zurich number ever auctioned and the most expensive license plate in Switzerland.

The canton of Zurich generates around CHF 5 million a year for the state coffers with the online auction of license plates. Show more

The starting price was 8,000 francs, with bids in increments of thousands. In the end, the license plate "ZH 25" was auctioned off on Wednesday evening for 126,000 francs However, "ZH 25" fared rather poorly compared to the most expensive plate. The number plate "ZH 24" went for 299,000 francs last year.

It was the lowest number ever auctioned by the Zurich Road Traffic Office - and was the most expensive plate nationwide. "ZG 10" was auctioned for 233,000 francs in 2018.

The canton of Zurich auctions five-digit and lower number plates as well as special six-digit number combinations online every week. In each of the last two years, it has generated revenue of around 5 million francs. This income flows into the general state coffers of the Canton of Zurich.