Politics Canton of Zurich wants to significantly increase the number of medical study places

SDA

23.9.2025 - 10:28

According to Zurich's Director of Education Silvia Steiner (center, pictured), increasing the number of places at the University of Zurich's Faculty of Medicine is intended to combat the shortage of doctors.
Keystone

The number of study places at the University of Zurich's Faculty of Medicine is to be increased from the current 430 to 700 per year. This is intended to combat the shortage of doctors.

Keystone-SDA

23.09.2025, 10:28

The expansion of capacity will cost the canton of Zurich almost half a billion Swiss francs in the expansion phase up to 2036, as Zurich's Director of Education Silvia Steiner (center) said at a media conference on Tuesday. At the same time as the expansion, the education system is also to be overhauled.

With this step, the canton of Zurich wants to make a contribution to combating the shortage of doctors in Switzerland and the canton of Zurich. According to studies, there could be a shortage of between 5,500 and 8,700 doctors by 2040.

