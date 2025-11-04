"Stahl Gerlafingen must stay" was the slogan at a protest rally last November. Keystone

The Solothurn cantonal council has decided to provide financial support for Stahl Gerlafingen and is thus covering part of the electricity costs - despite criticism of the effectiveness of the aid.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Tuesday, the Solothurn Cantonal Council approved financial aid of CHF 4.6 million for Stahl Gerlafingen by 63 votes to 24.

The canton's participation is a condition for the federal government to contribute the same amount.

While the SP and the Greens were in favor of the support, it was controversial among the conservative parties, as it is unlikely to solve the company's structural problems. Show more

The canton of Solothurn is helping Stahl Gerlafingen with CHF 4.6 million. The cantonal council approved the support contribution requested by the cantonal government on Tuesday by 63 votes in favor and 24 against.

The canton's participation is a prerequisite for the federal government to contribute the same amount. The assumption of part of the electricity costs for four years was not undisputed in the cantonal council: The GLP voted against it, while the SP and the Greens were in favor. The SVP, FDP and Center/EPP were divided.

The majority of the cantonal council's finance committee rejected the financial aid. It was a lot of money for the canton - and it would hardly solve the company's long-term structural problems.

Stahl Gerlafingen has been in crisis for several years

The majority of the Environment, Construction and Economic Commission, on the other hand, had spoken out in favor of support, as Stahl Gerlafingen AG is of great importance both for the region and for Switzerland's ecological future.

Stahl Gerlafingen has been in crisis for several years. The company has repeatedly had to cut jobs, most recently making headlines in 2024 with the loss of 120 jobs. The owner of Stahl Gerlafingen, Antonio Beltrame, has also expressed his disappointment with the Federal Council, saying that there is a risk of closure if the general conditions do not change.

At the end of September 2024, the National Council called for immediate assistance for the endangered steelworks in Gerlafingen. The Federal Council was instructed to take immediate measures together with the canton of Solothurn and the company to save the plant. The National Council did not want to rule out emergency legislation.

The Federal Council had previously rejected state support for individual companies or sectors. Instead, it is focusing on better framework conditions and - as far as sectors with high electricity consumption are concerned - on energy and climate policy measures.