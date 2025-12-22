The approximately 1,500 islanders of Pari are facing an existential threat from global warming, which companies such as Holcim are helping to cause, argue the plaintiffs before the Zug Cantonal Court. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/EPA/Mast Irham

Legal premiere in Switzerland: for the first time, injured parties are allowed to sue a corporation - in this case Holcim - for climate damage. The cement company intends to appeal.

The Cantonal Court of Zug has intervened in a climate lawsuit against Holcim - a legal first in Switzerland. Residents of an Indonesian island are demanding compensation from the cement company, a significant reduction in CO2 emissions and participation in adaptation measures. The court has recognized that the plaintiffs deserve legal protection as existentially affected by climate change, announced the aid organization of the Swiss Protestant Reformed Church (HEKS) on Monday.

The lawsuit against Holcim was filed by four inhabitants of the island of Pari. They argue that the floods caused by climate change are threatening the livelihoods of the island's inhabitants.

Holcim intends to appeal, as the company announced. It already rejected the plaintiffs' claims at the hearing in September, arguing that they are just as affected by climate change as the entire global population. There could be no question of a concrete interest worthy of protection. Holcim is determined to achieve net zero by 2050.