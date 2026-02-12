The Federal Roads Office (Astra) announced on Thursday evening that a blasting operation had been carried out in the meantime.
According to Astra, no people were injured. The infrastructure did not suffer any damage either. Due to the continuing high risk of avalanches, the avalanche blasting had to be carried out by helicopter. This had not been possible in the afternoon due to the weather.
The avalanche was reported at 11.40 a.m., according to the Valais cantonal police in response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency.
The avalanche filled the north portal of the Rotloiwi gallery, which is located just before the Goppenstein car transport station. As a result, the road was closed and the Lötschberg car transport was temporarily suspended.
The avalanche danger in Valais has been at level 4 out of 5 since Wednesday.