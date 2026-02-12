An avalanche has occurred in the Lötschental valley. The A6 cantonal road could only be reopened after several hours. Symbolbild: sda

An avalanche buried a section of the A6 cantonal road between Goppenstein and Gampel in Valais on Thursday. The route was only reopened after several hours from 7 pm.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you An avalanche fell near Ferden VS on Thursday and cut off the Lötschental valley.

The Valais cantonal police have since reopened the A6 cantonal road. Show more

The Federal Roads Office (Astra) announced on Thursday evening that a blasting operation had been carried out in the meantime.

According to Astra, no people were injured. The infrastructure did not suffer any damage either. Due to the continuing high risk of avalanches, the avalanche blasting had to be carried out by helicopter. This had not been possible in the afternoon due to the weather.

The avalanche was reported at 11.40 a.m., according to the Valais cantonal police in response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The avalanche filled the north portal of the Rotloiwi gallery, which is located just before the Goppenstein car transport station. As a result, the road was closed and the Lötschberg car transport was temporarily suspended.

The avalanche danger in Valais has been at level 4 out of 5 since Wednesday.