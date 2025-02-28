In future, apprenticeship graduates will still have to take a written or oral examination on general education. (theme picture) Keystone

The cantons will probably be able to determine the form of the general education examination for apprenticeship qualifications themselves from next year. The federal government, cantons, labor organizations and schools have agreed on this. This issue had long remained unresolved.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Each of the approximately 250 apprenticeships in Switzerland concludes with a qualification procedure. General education is regulated by an ordinance and a federal framework curriculum.

The final examinations are currently organized on the basis of the education decrees from 2006. Vocational schools have been waiting since 2019 for a revision in order to update their curricula. A solution is now on the horizon.

As the responsible state secretariat announced on Friday, apprenticeships will continue to be completed with a final examination on general education, which can be either oral or written. The original plan was to replace the written final examination with an in-depth final project in combination with an oral examination.