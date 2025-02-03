Migros Online employees at the warehouse, logistics and distribution center in Pratteln BL. KEYSTONE

Migros Online is in the headlines because of working conditions. Cantonal inspectorates have initiated proceedings - and the bonus program is also meeting with resistance.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Basel-Landschaft labor inspectorate visited the Migros Online warehouse in Pratteln in September and found deficiencies.

Proceedings were initiated and occupational safety requirements were imposed, which Migros has implemented.

There is still criticism of the Migros bonus program, on which some employees are financially dependent. Show more

Migros is one of the most popular companies in Switzerland, but is facing growing criticism at its subsidiary Migros Online, reports the news portal "Watson". Two cantonal labor inspectorates have initiated proceedings to investigate working conditions - and the trade union Unia has also become active.

Numerous orders are processed every day in Migros Online's warehouses. However, the work processes were allegedly not always safe for employees' health. Some employees reported that they regularly had to carry boxes weighing up to 31 kilos, which exceeds the legal weight limit.

Migros responds to requirements

The Basel-Landschaft labor inspectorate carried out an inspection at the Pratteln warehouse in September 2024 - and found numerous violations. Proceedings were also opened in Aargau due to deficiencies in the occupational safety system. The authorities imposed various conditions for improvement, which could lead to criminal charges if not complied with.

A Swiss Post parcel carrier loads an electric vehicle in Ostermundigen. Archive image: KEYSTONE

Migros has responded to the requirements and implemented measures to reduce the weight load. This includes adapting the conveyor technology so that boxes can be pushed instead of carried. Some employees confirm the improvements, but not all problems have been solved.

Migros Online's internal bonus program has also come in for criticism. Employees receive a minimum wage of around CHF 4,400, but can earn additional bonuses through a performance program. One family man reports that he relies on this bonus and is therefore never absent due to illness, as the bonus is reduced from the first day of illness.

Bonus program with downsides

These regulations mean that many employees also come to work sick. The bonus system varies from department to department, which causes a lack of understanding. The pressure to perform is noticeable in all departments, and employees report being admonished for taking short breaks.

The trade union Unia is standing up for employees and is holding talks to define the next steps. However, Migros does not see any need for additional talks with Unia, as it is not recognized as a social partner. The company is also not willing to negotiate on the bonus program.

Some employees emphasize that the bonus is necessary to make ends meet financially. Without it, it would hardly be possible to make a living.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.