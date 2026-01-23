  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Accident in Winterthur Car collides with train - driver flees

Oliver Kohlmaier

23.1.2026

The driver of the vehicle has fled the scene.
The driver of the vehicle has fled the scene.
Stadtpolizei Winterthur

A car collided with a train in Winterthur on Friday evening - but the driver of the vehicle fled the scene. The Winterthur - Schaffhausen railroad line had to be closed.

23.01.2026, 22:18

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A car was hit by a train in Winterthur Veltheim.
  • When the police arrived, the driver of the vehicle had fled the scene.
  • There was considerable damage to property.
Show more

When the police patrol arrived, the driver had already disappeared: A car was hit by a train at the Bachtelstrasse level crossing in Winterthur Veltheim on Friday evening.

The patrol, which was immediately deployed, found an older model of a gray Opel Corsa "Elegance" on the train tracks. However, it was abandoned and no one else could be found at the scene of the accident, according to the Winterthur city police. Why the vehicle was parked on the level crossing and why the collision occurred is now the subject of an ongoing investigation.

According to the police, considerable material damage was caused. The Winterthur - Schaffhausen railroad line had to be closed. According to SBB, however, it has now been reopened.

More on the topic

Series of accidents in Herisau. Driver rams parked car, drives on and ends up on the roof of a house

Series of accidents in HerisauDriver rams parked car, drives on and ends up on the roof of a house

Full throttle to the police. Young driver challenges police of all people to street races

Full throttle to the policeYoung driver challenges police of all people to street races

Drunk and distracted. 21-year-old knocks over several fence posts in accident

Drunk and distracted21-year-old knocks over several fence posts in accident