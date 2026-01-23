The driver of the vehicle has fled the scene. Stadtpolizei Winterthur

A car collided with a train in Winterthur on Friday evening - but the driver of the vehicle fled the scene. The Winterthur - Schaffhausen railroad line had to be closed.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you A car was hit by a train in Winterthur Veltheim.

When the police arrived, the driver of the vehicle had fled the scene.

There was considerable damage to property. Show more

When the police patrol arrived, the driver had already disappeared: A car was hit by a train at the Bachtelstrasse level crossing in Winterthur Veltheim on Friday evening.

The patrol, which was immediately deployed, found an older model of a gray Opel Corsa "Elegance" on the train tracks. However, it was abandoned and no one else could be found at the scene of the accident, according to the Winterthur city police. Why the vehicle was parked on the level crossing and why the collision occurred is now the subject of an ongoing investigation.

According to the police, considerable material damage was caused. The Winterthur - Schaffhausen railroad line had to be closed. According to SBB, however, it has now been reopened.