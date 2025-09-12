A car crashed into the bus shelter at Olten railroad station. Kantonspolizeit Solothurn

Dramatic accident in Olten: A driver crashes into a bus shelter at the station - three people are injured, two of them seriously. The police are investigating.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you A serious accident occurred at Olten railroad station, injuring three people. One person was seriously injured and had to be flown to hospital by rescue helicopter.

According to the police, a car crashed into a bus shelter for as yet unexplained reasons and then rammed into a bus and a bench.

The police closed the access road and were on the scene with a large contingent. Show more

This article was last updated at 22:22.

A driver rammed her BMW into a bus shelter on the station square in Olten early on Friday evening. Three people were injured. One suffered such serious injuries that a rescue helicopter had to fly her to hospital. A large number of emergency services were deployed.

The accident occurred shortly after 5 p.m., according to Nurdin Khamfi, spokesman for the Solothurn cantonal police. In addition to the seriously injured person, one person suffered moderate injuries and another minor injuries. An ambulance took them to hospital.

Khamfi was initially unable to say anything about the course and cause of the accident. Investigations were ongoing. Gösgenstrasse was closed between the railroad station and Trimbach bridge in the evening.

"According to current information, a 57-year-old female driver lost control of the vehicle in the area of the bus stop for reasons that have yet to be clarified," the Solothurn cantonal police reported late in the evening. The vehicle subsequently knocked over a candelabra, crashed into a bus shelter and finally crashed into a bench, where it came to a standstill, they added.

"Oh my God!"

Eyewitnesses reported chaotic scenes to Blick: People were lying on the ground, blood was flowing, passers-by rushed to help. According to one eyewitness, the driver appeared confused and shouted "Oh my God!" before the police finally arrived. The circumstances of the accident are not yet known and are now being investigated.

Train services were briefly disrupted. According to SBB, the S9 had to turn around in Läufelfingen from shortly before 6 pm. Passengers were diverted via Sissach BL. Trains were running normally again from 7 pm.