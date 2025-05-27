A car has driven into a crowd in Liverpool on the fringes of the football championship celebrations, injuring several people. What is known so far - and what is not.
What we know
Incident
A vehicle drove into a crowd of people on the fringes of the championship celebrations. The police are not currently assuming a terrorist attack.
Injured
27 people had to be taken to hospital by ambulance; two, including a child, were seriously injured. According to the authorities, 20 people were treated on site for minor injuries and others presented themselves at hospital.
Driver
A 53-year-old British man has been arrested. Police believe he was the driver. He was from the area. The police said they were not looking for anyone else involved.
Time and place
Police reportedly received the first reports of an accident in Liverpool city center shortly after 6 p.m. local time (7 p.m. CEST). Thousands of people were on the streets at the time.
27 people in hospital in Liverpool - no terror - Gallery
A car drove into the crowd.
Image: dpa
Emergency services on Water Street.
Image: dpa
Many people were on the scene.
Image: dpa
A large number of police and emergency services are deployed in Liverpool.
Image: dpa
Police and emergency services on Water Street.
Image: dpa
Earlier, the Liverpool FC footballers had celebrated exuberantly.
Image: dpa
Championship celebration
Liverpool FC were celebrating their league title beforehand. The team took an open-top bus on a ten-mile route through the city, accompanied by thousands of fans.
There is currently no confirmed information about the arrested driver beyond his age and background. It is not known whether the driver acted deliberately or whether external circumstances led to the incident.
Background to the incident
It is not yet clear whether it was an accident, a medical emergency or a targeted attack. The police have so far only ruled out terror as a motive.