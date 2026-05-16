A car drove into a crowd of people in Modena in northern Italy. dpa

A car drives into a crowd of people in Modena in northern Italy. Seven people are injured and the driver is arrested.

DPA dpa

In the northern Italian city of Modena, a man drove a car into a crowd of people. Seven people were injured, two of them seriously, the Ansa news agency quoted the mayor of the city, Massimo Mezzetti, as saying. According to Mezzetti, the reasons behind the incident are still unclear, but it was an "extremely serious incident".

The incident took place in the afternoon in the center of Modena. The car crashed into a street in the old town. According to Mezzetti, the car drove onto the pedestrian path at high speed and hit a group of passers-by. The driver then tried to flee and left the car with a knife in his hand, according to several eyewitnesses.

Several passers-by chased after the man and were then able to overpower him. "They showed great courage, my thanks go to them," said Mezzetti. According to media reports, the man is around 30 years old. He was arrested and is to be questioned by the police. Mezzetti announced that he would provide details of the background later.