The Lucerne cantonal police confirm the accident with four injuries. (archive picture) Keystone

Four people were injured in a traffic accident in Lucerne on Tuesday. A car drove into the outside area of a café for reasons not yet known, according to the cantonal police.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The police confirmed the incident, which was first reported by the "Zentralplus" portal. The accident occurred in the Würzenbach district. The car had driven into the outside area of the pub, wrote Zentralplus. The police intend to announce details of the accident on Wednesday. They assume it was an accident.

The incident took place on Würzenbachstrasse in Lucerne. Due to the police operation, the road is closed to private traffic. However, passage for public transport is still guaranteed.