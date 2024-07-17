Car crashes into Paris restaurant - One dead and injured - Gallery After the accident, the emergency services arrive with a large contingent. Image: dpa Rescue workers attend to the injured after the accident, many witnesses are in shock. Image: dpa Shortly before the Olympic Games in Paris, many military forces are in the city to secure the area after the accident. Image: dpa Car crashes into Paris restaurant - One dead and injured - Gallery After the accident, the emergency services arrive with a large contingent. Image: dpa Rescue workers attend to the injured after the accident, many witnesses are in shock. Image: dpa Shortly before the Olympic Games in Paris, many military forces are in the city to secure the area after the accident. Image: dpa

People are having dinner in a restaurant in Paris when a car crashes into the outdoor terrace. One person dies and there are serious injuries. The police believe it was an accident.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A car has crashed into the terrace of a restaurant in Paris. One person was killed and six others injured.

So far, the police are assuming it was an accident.

Around 20 immediate eyewitnesses suffered severe shock.

The driver, who initially fled the scene, was later arrested. Show more

A car has crashed into the terrace of a restaurant in Paris, killing one person and injuring six others. The police have so far assumed that it was an accident, reported the newspaper "Le Parisien" and the BFMTV channel, citing initial investigations.

According to the report, the car drove at high speed into the outdoor terrace of a restaurant in the 20th district in the early evening. One person was killed, there were three life-threatening injuries and three minor injuries. All of the victims were customers of the restaurant. Around 20 immediate eyewitnesses suffered severe shock.

Accident driver arrested in the evening

The driver, who initially fled the scene, was later arrested, the newspaper and the broadcaster reported, citing the police. He is said to be a 24-year-old from the Paris region who is being investigated for involuntary manslaughter and assault. The co-driver, who is said to have been under the influence of alcohol and drugs, was arrested at the scene of the accident.

Shortly before the start of the Olympic Games in Paris, there is increased vigilance by the forces of law and order against possible attacks. The police and military have a massive presence in the city. After the accident, nearby soldiers from the Sentinelle anti-terrorist unit examined the car for explosives, but found nothing, reported the Europe 1 radio station. Investigators ruled out a terrorist background in the evening.

