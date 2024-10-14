  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Mother has to watch Car crashes with boy (5) into a hole in the ground

Stéphanie Süess

14.10.2024

As the mother gets out of the car, the road gives way, causing her five-year-old child and the car to fall into a hole in the ground. Fortunately, the son remains unharmed.

14.10.2024, 21:01

14.10.2024, 21:06

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A video shows how a car suddenly falls into a pit.
  • There was a five-year-old child in the car.
  • Both mother and child were uninjured.
Show more

As the mother gets out of the car, the road suddenly gives way: The car and the five-year-old son, who is still in the car, fall into the hole in the ground.

The crater has a diameter of around six meters and is two and a half meters deep.

The incident happened in the yard of a kindergarten in Bucharest, Romania. The mother and her son were both uninjured in the incident.

More videos from the department

More on the topic

An entire industry is in crisis. Why the e-car remains a slow seller for many brands

An entire industry is in crisisWhy the e-car remains a slow seller for many brands