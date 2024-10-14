As the mother gets out of the car, the road gives way, causing her five-year-old child and the car to fall into a hole in the ground. Fortunately, the son remains unharmed.
- A video shows how a car suddenly falls into a pit.
- There was a five-year-old child in the car.
- Both mother and child were uninjured.
The crater has a diameter of around six meters and is two and a half meters deep.
The incident happened in the yard of a kindergarten in Bucharest, Romania. The mother and her son were both uninjured in the incident.
