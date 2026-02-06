The car that crashed into the supermarket in Westwood, Los Angeles. (February 5, 2026) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

A car driver collided with a cyclist in Los Angeles and then crashed into a supermarket. Three people were killed in the accident and six others were injured, according to the fire department.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

Three people were killed in the accident and six others were injured, according to the fire department.

Three victims, some of whom were trapped under the vehicle, died at the scene.

Four people had to be taken to hospital - two in a serious condition and two with minor injuries. Show more

A 92-year-old car driver collided with a cyclist in Los Angeles and then crashed into a supermarket. Three people were killed in the accident and six others were injured, according to the fire department. The accident was reported shortly after midday on Thursday in the Westwood district, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Lyndsey Lantz.

Two men, aged 30 and 55, and a 42-year-old woman, who were all in the supermarket building's bakery at the time of the accident, died at the scene, the fire department reported.

Two men, both aged 35, were taken to hospital in a critical condition. Two other men, aged 38 and 37, suffered minor injuries. Both the cyclist and the female driver refused medical assistance and transportation to hospital, the fire department added.

Rescue workers in front of the supermarket in Los Angeles. (February 5, 2026) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

No suspicion of intent

Television footage showed a silver car with the trunk fully open inside the store. The female driver lost control after the collision with the cyclist and drove down a street before finally crashing into the bakery area of the market, said police chief Anthony Espinoza. The woman cooperated with investigators. According to Espinoza, there is no suspicion of premeditation. He described what happened as an "unfortunate incident".

The accident occurred near the campus of the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA). None of those killed or injured were students at the university, Espinoza said.