A serious traffic accident occurred in Uster ZH this afternoon, resulting in one fatality. Kapo Zürich

In a serious traffic accident in the canton of Zurich, a 26-year-old woman drove her car into the oncoming lane and collided with a truck. She succumbs to her injuries shortly afterwards in hospital.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A female driver died on Thursday evening after a head-on collision with a truck on the Aathalstrasse between Uster and Wetzikon ZH. According to the police, the 26-year-old had driven into the oncoming lane for reasons that are still unclear.

The woman was driving shortly after 4.30 p.m. when she drove into the oncoming lane on a slight right-hand bend and was seriously injured in the collision, as the police reported in the evening.

After receiving initial medical treatment, the 26-year-old was flown to hospital by an emergency doctor in a rescue helicopter. She succumbed to her serious injuries there shortly afterwards. Meanwhile, the 53-year-old truck driver remained unharmed.

The cantonal police are working with the public prosecutor's office to clarify the exact cause of the accident. The Aathalstrasse was closed for several hours due to the accident.