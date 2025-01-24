3.12 pm

Fallen trees and road signs, no electricity, no air and rail traffic: Storm Éowyn has brought public life in Ireland and parts of Great Britain to a temporary standstill. The new Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin called on the population to stay safe and at home. "It's a historic storm", he wrote on Platform X the day after his election.

Almost one million buildings across the entire island of Ireland were without power on Friday, with the highest red alert level in large parts of the country. There were only signs of some easing at midday. However, Liz Coleman from the Irish weather service Met Éireann warned on RTÉ: "We're not through yet." Great caution is still required.

The storm was already felt on Friday night, particularly in Northern Ireland, northern England and Scotland. Thanks to the warnings, however, many people seemed to be prepared. No serious injuries or even fatalities had been reported by midday. A number of schools and other educational establishments in the affected areas remained closed.