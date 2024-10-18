In the middle of the night, a driver discovered the escaped kangaroo at a bus stop. Polizeipräsidium Südhessen

You don't see kangaroos at a bus stop every day: an astonished motorist discovered an escaped marsupial while relaxing and eating an apple in a German village. Its owner, meanwhile, was worried.

Maximilian Haase

No time? blue News summarizes for you A driver in Germany sees a kangaroo sitting at a bus stop eating apples in the middle of the night.

The police are called and take the escaped marsupial in their patrol car and deliver it to a zoo.

A few hours later, the owner reports her kangaroo missing. Show more

A kangaroo sits at the bus stop and eats an apple: what begins as a classic joke has now happened in a village in Germany. A driver was probably quite astonished when she suddenly spotted the escaped marsupial in the village of 4000 inhabitants in Hesse shortly after midnight. The animal had been sitting there eating apples "with relish", according to the police headquarters in southern Hesse.

"Because the driver was certain that she had not consumed any alcoholic beverages or other intoxicating substances, and also ruled out hallucinations, she informed the police," the report says with a wink. The officers finally took the kangaroo with them in a patrol car and brought it to the Fürth-Erlenbach Mountain Animal Park. The animal stayed there overnight.

Where the marsupial came from and who it belonged to was revealed a few hours later: According to the police, the worried owner reported her kangaroo missing to officers at around 4am. However, the police officers were quickly able to allay the 54-year-old's worries by pointing out the whereabouts of her animal.