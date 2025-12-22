The car crashed through a fence in Nunspeet and came to a halt in a meadow. Picture: Keystone/EPA/Roland Heitink

A 56-year-old woman drives her car into a crowd of people in a Dutch municipality. For the time being, the police do not believe that she did it deliberately.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to police reports, a 56-year-old woman drove her car into a crowd of people in the Netherlands. She and nine other people were injured, three of them seriously, according to the police and the municipality. The police do not believe it was intentional, but the investigation is reportedly still ongoing. The incident occurred in the municipality of Nunspeet, around 70 kilometers east of Amsterdam.

Driver of the car slightly injured

The driver of the small gray car sustained minor injuries, police said. She had come out of a side street in her car and, for unknown reasons, crashed across a traffic circle into the crowd. According to eyewitnesses, the car crashed through a fence and came to a standstill in a meadow. Reporters reported that no skid marks were visible.

Light parade was aborted

The incident occurred during a light parade with decorated cars. Many spectators stood at the side of the road. After the incident, emergency services were deployed in large numbers. According to the police, several trauma helicopters were also deployed.

The neighboring municipality of Elburg announced that the parade had been called off.