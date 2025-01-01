  1. Residential Customers
New Orleans Car drives into crowd - reports of fatalities

dpa

1.1.2025 - 12:49

The background to the incident in New Orleans is still unclear. (symbolic image)
The background to the incident in New Orleans is still unclear. (symbolic image)
dpa

People are celebrating the New Year in New Orleans' popular nightlife district. Suddenly, a vehicle drives into the crowd. There is talk of several deaths.

DPA

01.01.2025, 12:49

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A car has driven into a crowd of people in New Orleans on New Year's Eve.
  • Initial reports spoke of several deaths.
  • The police themselves have not yet released any official information about the incident.
Show more

According to reports, there was a fatal incident in the US southern metropolis of New Orleans on New Year's Eve. A car drove into a crowd of people in the famous French Quarter nightlife district, local media reported, citing official sources. Initial reports spoke of several deaths. At least ten people may have died and at least 26 were injured, reported local broadcaster 4WWL, citing the police.

The US broadcaster CBS News reported that, according to eyewitnesses, it was a truck that drove into the crowd at high speed on Bourbon Street. The driver then got out of the truck and fired a gun.

The police themselves have not yet released any official information about the incident. Emergency services were on the scene with a large contingent, as footage from the station WWLTV showed. According to a reporter for the station, the police had numerous restaurants and bars on Bourbon Street evacuated and also cordoned off the neighborhood's main street.