Incident in the video Car explodes in the middle of New York - and triggers huge fireball

Nicole Agostini

8.11.2025

A garbage fire in New York gets out of control, causing several cars to catch fire. There is a huge explosion. A local resident films the whole thing. Seven firefighters are injured.

08.11.2025, 19:16

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On Wednesday, an explosion occurred in the Bronx, New York City, after garbage and cars caught fire on the sidewalk.
  • The explosion set off a huge fireball that rose into the sky. A local resident filmed the whole thing.
  • Seven firefighters were injured in the incident.
Show more

In the middle of New York, in the borough of Bronx, there was a large explosion on Wednesday. Garbage and debris on the sidewalk were on fire. But because the fire spread and engulfed several cars, there was a sudden explosion. This caused a huge ball of fire in the sky.

A local resident, who had been filming the fire earlier, also witnessed the explosion and was startled.

Seven firefighters were injured in the incident. Find out how they are in the video.

