Nicole Agostini

In the middle of New York, in the borough of Bronx, there was a large explosion on Wednesday. Garbage and debris on the sidewalk were on fire. But because the fire spread and engulfed several cars, there was a sudden explosion. This caused a huge ball of fire in the sky.

A local resident, who had been filming the fire earlier, also witnessed the explosion and was startled.

Seven firefighters were injured in the incident. Find out how they are in the video.

