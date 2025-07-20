In Bohmte, Lower Saxony, a car left the road, hit a small boy and crashed into the roof of a barn. Several people were injured.

A car left the road, hit a small boy and then crashed into the roof of a barn.

The boy was playing on a trampoline in a garden.

The seven-year-old was seriously injured.

There were five occupants in the car, including three children.

All occupants of the vehicle were injured, one woman very seriously. Show more

In the German municipality of Bohmte, a car crashed into the roof of a barn and got stuck there. The car had previously hit a boy who was playing on a trampoline in a garden, as a police spokesperson explained on Sunday. The seven-year-old was seriously injured. The five passengers in the car were also injured.

According to initial police findings, the car left a road in the Osnabrück district at around 8 p.m. on Saturday. The car first hit a parked car and then broke through a hedge. The car then drove into a lower-lying garden of a neighboring house, where it also hit the trampoline with the child.

The vehicle was probably thrown into the air due to unevenness in the ground and crashed into the barn at a height of around three meters, the police spokesman said on Sunday about the course of the accident.

A total of four children injured

According to the police, the car was carrying a family consisting of the 42-year-old driver, his 43-year-old wife and their two sons, aged eleven and twelve. There was also a 13-year-old boy in the car. The woman was seriously injured in the accident. All the other occupants suffered minor injuries. The five were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

It is not yet clear how the accident occurred. However, the police spokesman said that it could be ruled out that alcohol had played a role. A blood sample was taken from the driver and his driving license was confiscated.

"Extraordinary operation"

Images from the scene of the accident show a swath of devastation: branches were torn off trees in a garden and broken bricks lay on the lawn. The trampoline was destroyed.

"The operation is very unusual, of course," said a fire department spokesperson in view of the car that was stuck meters high in the wall of the house. In order to assess the structural stability of the building, the fire department consulted with a specialist advisor from the German Federal Agency for Technical Relief.