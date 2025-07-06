A car hit two e-scooters in Frankfurt at night. There are two fatalities. Bild: dpa

A car hits two e-scooters in Frankfurt at night. Twin brothers die, one man is seriously injured. According to the police, the driver initially flees the scene.

DPA dpa

A car has hit two e-scooters in Frankfurt and fatally injured twin brothers.

The 23-year-old driver and three passengers initially drove off.

The car had veered to the right onto the cycle path for an initially unexplained reason. Show more

A car hit two e-scooters in Frankfurt at night, fatally injuring twin brothers. According to the police, the two 23-year-olds were traveling in pairs on one of the scooters on a cycle path. One of the twins died at the scene of the accident, the other in hospital.

A 27-year-old man on the e-scooter in front was also seriously injured and taken to hospital. His scooter had been dragged several meters under the car.

Police find accident car three kilometers away

The 23-year-old driver and three passengers initially drove off, according to the police. The police were alerted and found the vehicle around three kilometers away. They confiscated it for forensic purposes. The police added: "While the accident was still being investigated, the 23-year-old car driver returned to the scene of the accident on foot and handed himself in to the police."

His car had veered to the right onto the cycle path on Mainzer Landstrasse in the Gallus district of Frankfurt for an initially unexplained reason. A 24-year-old woman on a third e-scooter behind the two other scooters was not directly involved in the accident. She suffered a shock.