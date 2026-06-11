Three people were killed in the accident, including two children. dpa

A field trip in the Netherlands ends tragically: A driver struck several elementary school students with his vehicle. Three people died, including two children, and others were seriously injured.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you In the western Netherlands, a car struck a group of schoolchildren.

Three people died, including two children.

One person was arrested at the scene of the accident. It is not known whether this was the driver of the car. Show more

In the Netherlands, a car plowed into a group of students on bicycles. Two children and one adult were killed, according to authorities in the province of Zeeland in the western Netherlands. The car reportedly skidded off a highway near Vogelwaarde and struck the group of 14 students and two chaperones who were on a school trip.

Four other children were seriously injured. The driver reportedly drove straight through a curve and struck the group of students on the bike path, the NOS broadcaster reported.

Group of elementary school students – One person arrested

The students were from an elementary school in Axel and were on their way to a school trip with their chaperones, reported broadcaster Omroep Zeeland. One person was arrested at the scene of the accident. It was not known whether this was the driver of the car.

Photos from the scene showed a heavily damaged car that had come to a stop in a ditch beside the road. Emergency services were on the scene in large numbers. The injured were taken to hospitals in Ghent, Antwerp, and Rotterdam.

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten reacted with shock to the accident: “What should be a highlight for every child and every elementary school—the school trip—has ended in a nightmare.”