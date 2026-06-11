In the Netherlands, a car crashed into a group of students on bicycles. Two children and one adult were killed, according to authorities in the province of Zeeland in the western Netherlands. The car reportedly skidded off the road on a national highway near Vogelwaarde and struck the group of 14 students and two chaperones who were on a school trip.

Emergency responders are on the scene of the accident on the N290. In the Netherlands, a car plowed into a group of students on bicycles. Photo: ---/PROVICOM/ANP/dpa

Four other children were seriously injured. The driver reportedly drove straight through a curve and struck the group of students on the bike path, as reported by the broadcaster NOS. Authorities described it as a “terrible tragedy.” The police are investigating how the accident occurred.

Group of elementary school students – One person arrested

The students were from an elementary school in Axel and were on their way to a school trip with their chaperones, as reported by Omroep Zeeland. One person was arrested at the scene of the accident. It was not disclosed whether this was the driver of the car.

Photos from the scene showed a heavily damaged car that had come to a stop in a ditch beside the road. Emergency services responded with a large contingent of seven ambulances and three rescue helicopters. The injured were taken to hospitals in Ghent, Antwerp, and Rotterdam. Assistance was organized for the remaining participants in the school trip, and psychological support was provided at the Vogelwaarde community center.

Accident car impounded

Police spokeswoman Mariska Bezemer described it as a dramatic and particularly tragic incident, as reported by the newspaper “Provinciale Zeeuwse Courant.” She did not yet say much about the exact circumstances of the accident. “Specialists are currently investigating the circumstances of the accident.” The car has been impounded, and evidence is being collected. The police spokesperson did not provide any details on the condition of the injured. The police called on witnesses to report any observations regarding the accident or anything unusual in the surrounding area or the town.

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten reacted with shock to the tragedy: “What should be a highlight for every child and every elementary school—the school trip—has ended in a nightmare.”