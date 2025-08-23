Car hits twins in cemetery parking lot - both dead - Gallery The fire department is deployed with a large contingent of rescue workers. Image: dpa The two 72-year-old siblings succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the accident. Image: dpa Car hits twins in cemetery parking lot - both dead - Gallery The fire department is deployed with a large contingent of rescue workers. Image: dpa The two 72-year-old siblings succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the accident. Image: dpa

A driver hits a 72-year-old brother and sister in the parking lot of a Krefeld cemetery. The two die. The police believe it was an accident.

Two people have been hit and fatally injured by a car in a cemetery parking lot in Krefeld. The police are assuming an accident, said a spokesperson. For reasons as yet unexplained, a 77-year-old man hit the 72-year-old twins with his car.

The man and the woman were trapped under the vehicle and died at the scene. The two wanted to visit a grave, the spokesman added.

Emergency pastoral workers took care of eyewitnesses and relatives. The police are investigating the circumstances.