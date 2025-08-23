  1. Residential Customers
Tragic accident in Germany Car hits twins in cemetery parking lot - both dead

dpa

23.8.2025 - 15:15

The fire department is deployed with a large contingent of rescue workers.

Image: dpa

A driver hits a 72-year-old brother and sister in the parking lot of a Krefeld cemetery. The two die. The police believe it was an accident.

DPA

23.08.2025, 15:15

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A driver hits a brother and sister in a cemetery parking lot in Krefeld (Germany).
  • The 72-year-old twins are trapped under the car and fatally injured.
  • According to current information, the 77-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle.
Show more

Two people have been hit and fatally injured by a car in a cemetery parking lot in Krefeld. The police are assuming an accident, said a spokesperson. For reasons as yet unexplained, a 77-year-old man hit the 72-year-old twins with his car.

The man and the woman were trapped under the vehicle and died at the scene. The two wanted to visit a grave, the spokesman added.

Emergency pastoral workers took care of eyewitnesses and relatives. The police are investigating the circumstances.