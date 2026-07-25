According to initial reports from the police, a vehicle is said to have injured several people during Christopher Street Day in Berlin.

Police officers are on the scene following the cancellation of Christopher Street Day (CSD). Photo: Fabian Sommer/dpa

Police reported on the online platform X that a vehicle is believed to have driven into the Tiergarten. The CSD was called off.

"We are working around the clock to track down the suspects," said police spokesperson Florian Nath in a video posted on X. The police are on the scene with numerous officers and emergency responders. All visitors were asked to leave the area. It remained unclear at first exactly what had happened.

"We have a police operation underway," said the police spokesperson. "Please avoid the area and take a wide detour around it," the police advised.

Hundreds of thousands of people celebrated Pride in the capital. With their march, the organizers wanted to send a message of democracy, tolerance, and diversity.

That evening, Sarah Connor was among the performers at the closing rally at the Brandenburg Gate. With a rainbow flag draped over her shoulders, she performed her songs for about half an hour.