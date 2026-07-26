A peaceful, colorful festival ends with at least one fatality and many injuries: Police in Berlin are working around the clock to find the driver who plowed a van into a crowd not far from Christopher Street Day.

Police and emergency responders are on the scene in the Großer Tiergarten following the cancellation of Christopher Street Day (CSD). Photo: Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

Overnight, the police announced that they had identified a suspected suspect. “The man is known to the police and is believed to be associated with the Islamist scene in Berlin,” said police spokesman Florian Nath.

A public search with a photo of the 21-year-old man is also expected to be launched shortly. According to dpa, he has family in Berlin and was released from juvenile detention as recently as May 2026.

The festive atmosphere in the heart of the capital came to an abrupt end around 10:00 p.m. when a white van suddenly plowed into the crowd near Potsdamer Platz. According to police, one woman suffered fatal injuries. In addition to her, fire department spokesperson Dominik Pretz reported that 16 people were injured, 3 of whom were in life-threatening condition, 8 were seriously injured, and 5 sustained minor injuries. Those in life-threatening and serious condition were all taken to hospitals.

Did the perpetrators also attack with a stabbing weapon?

According to police spokesperson Nath, the suspect had been driving his van along Ahornsteig, parallel to Lennéstrasse. There, he struck several people—and may have run them over—before the vehicle crashed into a tree. The driver then got out and fled in an unknown direction.

What happened next remained unclear until morning. “Part of the investigation is determining whether there was a second phase of the crime after the driving incident. Whether someone then got out of the vehicle and attacked people with possible stabbing weapons, injuring them,” Nath said. According to witness accounts, several people were injured by stabbings; some claim to have seen a man dressed in black wielding a machete.

The police are investigating these reports. According to these reports, there are also conflicting accounts as to whether there was one or more perpetrators. The area around the crime scene was cordoned off over a wide radius, and the Tiergarten was searched using thermal imaging cameras, as Nath described. Most recently, the police did not believe that the perpetrator was still in the area but rather was elsewhere in Berlin.

It is still unclear whether the suspect was actually driving the vehicle and who owns the white van. Police spokesperson Nath explained that it was a privately owned vehicle, not a rental car. The empty and heavily damaged vehicle was recovered near the scene of the crime. As of this morning, the exact circumstances of the attack remained unclear.

According to the police spokesperson, there were several police operations in Berlin in the hours following the attack that were related to the incident. These included a search conducted around 1:10 a.m. at an apartment in the Schöneberg district. Since no one was found there, no arrests were made, Nath told the dpa.

Here are the reactions

Berlin’s Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) reacted with dismay to the incident: “This is an attack on our free and cosmopolitan society—after a peaceful and colorful CSD, the gathering calling for a tolerant and peaceful Berlin was attacked in the most brutal way. Berlin is the city of freedom—and our freedom has been attacked in the most horrific way today.” When asked whether this was a terrorist attack, Wegner replied: “It’s too early to say that today.”

Christian Gaebler, Berlin’s Senator for Urban Development, also cautioned against speculation about the circumstances. When asked whether there were any indications of a political or criminal motive, the SPD politician replied that it was too early to say anything at this point. “After all, it didn’t happen at the event itself, but actually in the Tiergarten.” That is why the situation is so unclear.

Federal Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt (CSU) offered the federal government’s support to state authorities that same evening. According to a spokesperson for the federal government, Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) was informed immediately after the incident. Merz and Dobrindt’s thoughts are with the victims and their families, and “they will work with particular determination to ensure that this heinous crime is investigated and punished,” the spokesperson said.

"It strikes our city right in the heart"

Stefan Evers, the CDU’s top candidate for the upcoming Berlin House of Representatives election, expressed his horror on the platform X, writing: “This strikes our city right in the heart.” Berlin’s Queer Affairs Commissioner, Alfonso Pantisano, said on the scene, visibly shaken: “Everyone is trying to reach out to their networks right now to find out if people have made it home safely.” For the queer community, this is a day of great mourning.

Hundreds of Thousands at the Parade

Hundreds of thousands of people celebrated CSD in the capital on Saturday. The street parade—the highlight of a colorful week-long program—began at noon and ended in the evening at the Brandenburg Gate. With their march, the organizers wanted to send a message of democracy, tolerance, and diversity. That evening, pop singer Sarah Connor was among those who performed at the closing rally at the Brandenburg Gate.

After the performance, the stage program continued for a while until, shortly thereafter, an emcee asked the crowd to leave the event grounds immediately, but in a calm and orderly manner. The word “Evacuation” appeared on a yellow background on the video screens at the Brandenburg Gate. Visitors were instructed not to head toward the Victory Column but to use the subway entrances at the Brandenburg Gate. The organizer also urged visitors via social media: “Please go home. The CSD has been canceled.”

That night, the CSD organizers canceled two events scheduled for Sunday.